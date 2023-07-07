Fiorentina have arranged a meeting with Sampdoria to discuss the future of Nottingham Forest target Emil Audero.

Audero came through the academy ranks of Juventus and joined Sampdoria permanently in 2019.

He has made 169 appearances for the Italian outfit, but following their relegation last season, he is set to leave.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has no shortage of suitors, as Napoli, Fiorentina and Nottingham Forest are fighting for his signature.

And It has been suggested that Nottingham Forest are prepared to submit an €8m bid to Sampdoria for Audero.

However, Fiorentina are now stepping up on their interest and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato) they have booked in a meeting with Sampdoria.

Nottingham Forest are aware that Audero is a wanted man in Italy in the ongoing transfer window and they have to beat tough competition to land the Italian.

It is still unclear whether Audero is interested in a move to City Ground this summer and it remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest will be able to win the battle for the player’s signature.