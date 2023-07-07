Former Arsenal defender Jonathan Dinzeyi is currently training with Belgian Pro League club Standard Liege.

Dinzeyi is a product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy, where he plied his trade under Scott Parker.

The 23-year-old centre-back joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020 after being released by Spurs.

Dinzeyi made 22 appearances for Arsenal’s Under-21 side but failed to break into the first team.

However, the centre-back left the Gunners after the expiration of his contract last summer and has failed to find a club since then.

However, according to Dutch outlet Voetbal Krant, Belgian outfit Standard Liege have now taken Dinzeyi on trial and he is currently training with their Under-23 side.

Former Everton star Issac Price also joined Standard Liege this summer after the expiration of his contract with the Toffees at he end of June.

Now it remains to be seen whether Dinzeyi will be able to impress the Belgian outfit enough to earn a permanent contract.