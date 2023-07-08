The demands that Alexander Djiku, a target for Nottingham Forest, has to sign for another club this summer have emerged.

The defender is being chased by no fewer than five clubs following the expiration of his contract at French side Strasbourg.

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest are looking to land the Ghana international, with the City Ground outfit keen to avoid relegation worries in the Premier League next term.

Fenerbahce are also interested in Djiku and the player has been in Istanbul for talks this weekend.

And what Djiku is looking for from his next club has emerged.

The defender wants a three-year contract, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, along with a signing-on fee of €1.5m.

In terms of his salary, Djiku is looking to take home an annual salary of €1.7m.

Djiku, 28, made 31 appearances for Strasbourg in Ligue 1 over the course of last season and went in the referee’s notebook on nine occasions, being sent off once.

An influential centre-back, Djiku also wore the skipper’s armband 15 times for Strasbourg last term.