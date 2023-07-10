Newcastle United are in talks with Juventus for Federico Chiesa and the Magpies are expected to make progress in the negotiations soon, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 25-year-old winger has been linked with several Premier League clubs this summer amid a lack of progress on new contract talks at Juventus.

Now Newcastle are claimed to be moving forward with interest in Chiesa as they look to back Eddie Howe in the transfer market.

Chiesa has two years left on his contract with Juventus and the Italian outfit want €60m for the player.

Newcastle are moving to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City and whether they also want to sign Chiesa is unclear, but according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, talks are happening and progress is expected.

It has been suggested that Newcastle are ready to offer €50m for the winger.

All eyes will be on whether Newcastle do push forward with a deal to sign the Italy international, which would represent another raid on Serie A after signing Sandro Tonali.

Liverpool and Aston Villa are also interested in the Juventus star’s services, and it remains to be seen whether the Tyneside outfit will be able to bring Chiesa to St. James’ Park in the ongoing window.