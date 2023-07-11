Giovani Lo Celso will not stay with Tottenham Hotspur this summer, with three teams showing serious interest in taking him from north London and Aston Villa amongst them.

The Argentine midfielder has returned to Tottenham following the expiry of a loan stint in Spain at Villarreal.

Tottenham have a new boss in the shape of Ange Postecoglou and it could have opened the door for Lo Celso to have a go at rekindling his Spurs career.

However, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Lo Celso will not continue at Tottenham.

No side are in advanced talks to sign him from Tottenham at present, but three clubs have been identified as the most interested in him.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are one of the three teams, with the Spaniard an admirer of a player he had under his wing at Villarreal.

Real Betis and Napoli make up the three most interested teams, offering a possible route back to La Liga for Lo Celso, or a switch to something new in Italy.

Lo Celso will be looking for clarity over his future and where he might be playing his football soon, but it appears it will not be at Tottenham.