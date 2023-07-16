Tottenham Hotspur want Napoli to agree to an obligation to buy as part of any loan deal which takes Aston Villa target Giovani Lo Celso to Italy.

Napoli are chasing Lo Celso as they bid to defend their Serie A title and make an impact in the Champions League next season.

Lo Celso is expected to leave Tottenham following his return to the club from a loan spell at Villarreal and has interest from several sides, including Aston Villa and Barcelona.

Napoli are keen to loan Lo Celso and have been holding talks to make it happen, but according to Sky Italia (via CalcioNapoli24) Tottenham are not happy with a simple loan.

Spurs are insisting that there must be an obligation to buy put in any loan agreement.

It remains to be seen if that makes sense for Napoli or any of Lo Celso’s other suitors, such as Aston Villa.

Lo Celso played under Villa boss Unai Emery at Villarreal and the Spaniard is an admirer.

Moving to Villa Park would give Lo Celso the chance to try to make an impact in the Premier League, but Aston Villa only have Europa Conference League football next term.