Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus is delighted with Hibs’ Europa Conference League qualifying round draw.

Hibs finished last season in fifth position in the Scottish Premiership with 52 points, and they became eligible for the qualifying rounds of the Europa Conference League for the next season.

Now their next opponents on their road to qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage has been announced.

Hibernian will face Andorran outfit Inter d’Escaldes over two legs to fight for a place in the third qualifying round of the competition.

McManus is happy with his former team’s next opponents for the Europa Conference League qualifying round as well.

“Draw for Hibs. 💪🏻”, McManus wrote on Twitter after the draw was made.

If they manage to beat the Andorran outfit, Djurgardens IF or FC Luzern will be waiting for the Scots in the next round.

The Edinburgh outfit are making their comeback to European cup competition after a one-year absence from it.

Now it remains to be seen if Lee Johnson’s men will be able to stamp their authority on the Andorran side and march their way through to the next qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.