Napoli’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso promises to be a prolonged affair, it has been claimed in Italy.

Lo Celso has returned to Tottenham following a lengthy loan stint in Spain at Villarreal and new boss Ange Postecoglou has been running the rule over him.

Postecoglou likes what he has seen so far from the Argentine, but the player’s future still remains uncertain and Napoli are hugely keen.

The Italian champions want to sign Lo Celso on loan, but are on a different page from Spurs, who would demand an obligation to buy be added to any temporary arrangement.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via CalcioNapoli24) Napoli’s hopes lie in Tottenham being convinced to sanction a loan with a substantial loan fee.

However, negotiations are not expected to be easy and are set to be prolonged.

Napoli may have to wait until much later in the transfer window to find an agreement with Tottenham for Lo Celso.

The Argentine is claimed to be open to joining the Italian champions if a deal can be struck with Spurs for his services.