Brendan Rodgers has stated that he does not expect everyone to stand behind him in his second spell with Celtic and stressed that his job is to make the Hoops faithful dream again.

Rodgers won seven trophies in his first spell with Celtic but left the Bhoys in the middle of the 2018/19 campaign to join Premier League outfit Leicester City and was on the receiving end of severe criticism from some fans.

Celtic will begin their new campaign at Parkhead against Ross County this weekend and the 50-year-old will be in the dugout to inaugurate his second reign as Bhoys boss in his second spell.

Rodgers stated that he does not expect the backing of every supporter during the start of his second spell and believes his job is to help Celtic become their best version so that they can make the fans dream again.

“I have now come back and I have had great support from the Celtic supporters”, Rodgers told Sky Sports Scotland.

“Listen, you will not always get everyone on your side, but my experience in life tells me people forget when it suits and they forget when it is convenient.

“My job is to just concentrate; the priority is the players and the staff, making sure that we can be the best that we can be in order to help the supporters dream again.

“That is what I am looking to achieve.”

Celtic have managed to win only one of their four pre-season friendlies and on Tuesday they will face Athletic Bilbao in their last pre-season game before they begin their campaign on Saturday.