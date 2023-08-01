Southampton and West Ham United have been unable to reach an agreement on James Ward-Prowse, according to Sky Sports News.

Despite banking £100m from selling Declan Rice to Arsenal, West Ham have yet to make a single signing this summer.

Hammers boss David Moyes wants Ward-Prowse, but West Ham have been reluctant to meet Southampton’s asking price for the midfielder.

It had seemed that a breakthrough was close to being made, with Ward-Prowse ready to make the move.

That optimism has now gone after West Ham’s bid was rejected and met by a counter proposal from Southampton.

That proposal from the Saints was not to West Ham’s liking and the deal as it currently stands is not going ahead.

Ward-Prowse has been tipped to move on from Southampton this summer following Saints’ relegation to the Championship from the Premier League.

Whether West Ham will now go back to the negotiating table with another bid remains to be seen, but as things stand, Ward-Prowse is not going to the London Stadium.