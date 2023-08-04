Crystal Palace are looking to strike an initial loan deal with Bayer Leverkusen for defender Odilon Kossounou, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Roy Hodgson wants to boost his defensive options this summer and the Eagles have been attempting to sign Perr Schuurs from Italian side Torino.

They are looking at alternatives though and are now moving to try to capture Leverkusen’s Kossounou on a loan deal.

Palace want to bring the 22-year-old to Selhurst Park on loan, but with an obligation to buy then kicking in at the end of the loan period.

They are now locked in talks to try to seal a deal for a player that Leverkusen signed in the summer of 2021 from Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

An Ivory Coast international, the Bundesliga outfit splashed €23m to sign Kossounou and locked him down on a five-year deal.

The centre-back made 24 appearances in the Bundesliga for Leverkusen last season, while he also turned out for the club in the Champions League and the Europa League.

In addition to operating as a centre-back, Kossounou is also able to play as a right-back if needed.