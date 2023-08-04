Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that strikers Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph will all miss this weekend’s clash with Cardiff City.

Farke is preparing Leeds for their first game of the new Championship season, with Welsh outfit Cardiff due to visit Elland Road.

The Whites though are struggling with options up front and Farke admits that he will not be able to call upon either Bamford or Rutter, or youngster Joseph.

The German tactician, commenting on the injuries, told a press conference: “Bamford has a hamstring injury. He’ll miss the next games.

“Rutter looks slightly better but will miss the next game.

“We hope he will return as quick as possible.

“Joseph rolled his ankle in training so he will miss the next three to four weeks.”

Farke will want Leeds to hit the ground running against Cardiff as they bid to make a good start to their attempt to return to the Premier League this season.

The club are also expected to continue to be active in the transfer market over the remaining weeks of the window.