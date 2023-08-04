Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted his side need significant strengthening before the transfer window closes, but insists he is feeling confident about their chances heading into the new campaign.

The Yorkshire giants have already lost a host of players this summer, in the wake of relegation from the Premier League.

They could yet witness further departures, with a number of stars having release clauses which can be triggered after the club lost their top flight status.

Farke is clear that he will not complain about things beyond his control and is focusing on strengthening the squad, with fresh faces needed all over the pitch.

And the German is confident about Leeds’ chances this term, as long as they are careful in their approach.

Farke told a press conference: “We’re working hard. We’re realistic and we need to strengthen in all areas. We need a centre-half, full-back, midfield, power up front.

“We’re not complaining about exit clauses. We need to be careful but I’m really confident.

“It’s too early to speak about our goals and targets, we have to wait until 1st September. We go with what we’ve got and I’m quite happy.

“I have spoken about the situation.

“There were clauses to make sure we were not in the driving seat about exits.

“It makes no sense to moan, we take it as it is.

“I cannot guarantee that there will be no more outgoings.”

Leeds welcome Cardiff City to Elland Road on Sunday, before they then embark upon their EFL Cup campaign with a first round tie against Shrewsbury Town.