Tottenham Hotspur target Franck Kessie is set to complete a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona have been prepared to offload Kessie during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Tottenham are admirers of the midfielder and have been credited with interest in signing him, while Juventus are also keen.

Kessie though will not be going to either the Premier League or La Liga, as he has agreed to head to Saudi Arabia with Al Ahli.

A deal is in place and he will undergo a medical with Al Ahli in Paris on Monday.

Should Kessie come through the medical checks then he will complete a move to Al Ahli.

The midfielder is the latest big name player from Europe to head to ply his trade in the Saudi Pro League.

Kessie’s move to Al Ahli will bring in cash for Barcelona, while the player himself will also pen a lucrative contract to continue his career in Saudi Arabia, where he will look to make his mark.