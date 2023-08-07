Sevilla have not held talks with Liverpool over potentially signing Thiago Alcantara, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Thiago, 32, joined the Reds from Bayern Munich in 2020 and has so far made 67 league appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Spaniard is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield and he has been linked with several outfits, including Sevilla.

However, while Sevilla may be keen on signing Thiago, no talks have been held between the Spanish side and Liverpool, or with the midfielder.

The Reds are rejigging their midfield options in the ongoing transfer window and it has been mooted that Thiago could leave the Merseyside giants before the transfer window slams shut.

However, it is suggested that the 32-year-old star is focused on Liverpool, with the Premier League campaign set to begin this week.

The jury is still out on whether the Anfield outfit will offer Thiago a contract extension soon.

And it remains to be seen how much game time he gets in the new campaign, with Reds boss Klopp having new midfield acquisitions at his disposal.