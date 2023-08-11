Brighton have had contact over a possible swoop to take Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams to the south coast.

Adams had been expected to complete a move to Chelsea, but the switch has fallen apart and he has headed back north.

There is a £20m release clause in Adams’ contract which now applies due to relegation and the deal should be an easy one for interested clubs to do.

Brighton could lose Moises Caicedo this summer and they are now looking at Adams as a possible replacement, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

The Seagulls have even had contact about a move to snap up Adams.

Leeds would like to keep hold of the American midfielder, but the clause in his contract takes the power out of their hands.

Brighton are expected to bank a big sum if and when Caicedo goes and could quickly trigger Adams’ clause.

Returning to the Premier League is likely to be an attractive prospect for Adams, who has also been linked with other top flight clubs.