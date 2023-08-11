Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has expressed the astonishment at what he sees as other former Spurs stars wanting Harry Kane to leave the club.

After a long drawn out transfer saga, the England captain is finally on the verge of leaving the Lilywhites and joining Bayern Munich.

Tottenham have accepted the transfer fee offered by the German giants for the talismanic striker following weeks of tense negotiations with the Bavarian outfit and he is having a medical in Germany.

Bayern Munich have already agreed personal terms with the 30-year-old striker and they are looking to complete the transfer before their match against RB Leipzig in the DFB Supercup on Saturday.

Roberts is sad to see Kane go, but unhappy at what he sees as some former Spurs players wanting him to leave.

He further added that wishing him success is not the same as wanting him to leave the club and insisted that some former Spurs players are doing the latter.

“Only took the media 5 or 6 years to get their wish and Harry to go!” Roberts wrote on Twitter.

“Incredible how many ex-spurs players can wish him to go to another club is beyond me!

“Wishing him every success and wanting him to go are two totally different things.“

All eyes will now be on how Tottenham replace their prolific striker as they look to try and finish in the top four in the new Premier League season.