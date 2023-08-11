Leeds United submitted a bid to Coventry City for Gustavo Hamer, who is set to join Sheffield United, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Whites want to get back in the Premier League at their first attempt and they are active in the market to strengthen the squad.

Daniel Farke is keen on strengthening his midfield after the departure of a host of key players in that department.

Coventry City’s 26-year-old Hamer, who scored nine times last season while assisting ten goals, was firmly in Leeds’ sights.

It has been claimed that the Yorkshire outfit tabled a bid for the defensive midfielder but it failed to convince Coventry City.

However, Sheffield United managed to agree a deal with the Sky Blues for Hamer for a transfer fee in the region of £15m.

Now the player is set to undergo a medical with the Blades before he completes his move.

Leeds are linked with a host of players and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to bring in a midfielder to strengthen their midfield.