Everton do not need to sell midfielder Amadou Onana, who is a Manchester United target, to finance a move for a striker, according to the Guardian.

The Toffees have recently signed Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon, but Everton are still in the market for another striker.

However, due to a strict financial budget, there are suggestions that Sean Dyche’s team might need to sell to sign another forward.

Manchester United have recently parted ways with Fred and Erik ten Hag is determined to introduce quality and depth in his midfield.

It has been suggested the Red Devils have approached Everton for the signature of Onana.

But it has been claimed that Everton do not need to sell Onana this summer to finance a move for another striker.

The Toffees signed the 21-year-old defensive midfielder from French outfit Lille for a £33m transfer fee.

They beat off competition from David Moyes’ West Ham United for him.

And Onana was one of the bright sparks of Everton’s disastrous campaign last season.