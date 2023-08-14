Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has seen the release clause in his Whites contract triggered by Bournemouth, according to talkSPORT.

The American midfielder is keen to move on from Leeds following the club’s drop into the second tier, despite the Whites wanting to keep him.

He had seemed set for Chelsea when they met his £20m relegation release clause, but disagreements over the structure of payments led the Blues to pull out.

Adams though has another Premier League option in the shape of Bournemouth.

The Cherries have now activated the release clause in his Leeds contract and are moving to sign him.

Bournemouth believe that Adams can add to their midfield as they seek to avoid a relegation battle in the Premier League this season.

It is unclear if personal terms are in place with Adams’ representatives.

Leeds though look to have little hope of keeping the American and he is set to join what has become a mass exodus of players from Elland Road.