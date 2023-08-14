PSV Eindhoven believe that Nottingham Forest’s offer for Liverpool target Ibrahim Sangare undervalues him and have rejected it out of hand.

A transfer scrap could well develop for the midfielder in the closing weeks of the summer transfer window.

Nottingham Forest have been interested in Sangare for several weeks, but have now been joined by fellow Premier League side Liverpool, while Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also keen.

The Tricky Trees have tried their luck with an offer of a loan with an obligation to buy, set at €25m, but according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, it has been rejected out of hand.

PSV Eindhoven believe that Sangare is worth far more than Nottingham Forest have proposed paying.

The midfielder does have a clause in his contract at the Dutch side, set at around €37m.

And PSV Eindhoven are prepared to play hardball to make sure he leaves for a fee they believe to be acceptable.

With competition for Sangare’s signature, Nottingham Forest may well have to act quickly and decisively if they are to emerge on top in the battle for the midfielder.