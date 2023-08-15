Leicester City are keen on Galatasaray winger Yunus Akgun and have stepped up their negotiations with the Turkish giants for the attacker, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Enzo Maresca’s side are eager to add to their forward options further in the ongoing transfer window and they have now zeroed in on Akgun.

The Turkey international came through the youth ranks at Galatasaray and broke into the side’s first team in 2018.

He has seen two loan spells during his time at Galatasaray and could leave the Turkish giants before the transfer window slams shut.

The Foxes are keen on securing the services of the winger and have already held talks with the Turkish champions.

And according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, the Championship outfit have accelerated negotiations with Galatasaray for the talented Turk.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, are interested in Leicester defender Wout Faes and are said to want to include Akgun in a potential player plus cash deal for the Belgian star.

However, the jury is still out on whether the two clubs will be able to secure the services of their respective targets before the transfer deadline.