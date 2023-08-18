Championship outfit Middlesbrough are still in the market looking for a striker, in spite of having secured a move for Emmanuel Latte Lath, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Michael Carrick’s side missed out on the chance to earn promotion from the Championship last season after losing 1-0 on aggregate to Coventry City in the playoffs.

Over the course of the two-legged playoff semi-final what hurt Boro the most was their inability to find the back of the net even once.

However, that was not a reflection of how they had finished their quota of 46 games, scoring as many as 84 goals, just three fewer than the top scorers Burnley.

Fast forward to the new season, Carrick’s side are yet to find the back of the net having played two matches and losing both.

They have just sold last season’s top goal scorer Chuba Akpom to Ajax and want to replace him.

The arrival of Emmanuel Latte Lath from Atalanta is meant to address that issue but the club are looking for more.

Middlesbrough are still in the market looking for yet another striker, but it is unclear who they want.

The clock is ticking on the transfer window and Boro may need to act quickly.