Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash away to Tottenham this evening.

While Manchester United beat Wolves at home last weekend, the Dutchman will hope to see a better performance from his side away from home later today.

Andre Onana will keep his place between the sticks while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw will occupy the full-back spots.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will continue to lead the heart of their defence with Casemiro looking to shield the backline in midfield.

Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount will continue in the middle of the park and Marcus Rashford will lead the line up front.

Alejandro Garnacho has continued in the team and he is one of the two wingers alongside Antony in the starting eleven.

Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho are some of the options Ten Hag has on the bench.

Manchester United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes, Garnacho, Antony, Rashford

Substitutes: Henderson, Vitek, Dalot, Lindelof, Eriksen, McTominay, Pellistri, Martial, Sancho