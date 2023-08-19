Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their matchday squad to welcome Manchester United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening in the Premier League.

Spurs kicked off life under Ange Postecoglou by playing out a 2-2 draw away at Brentford, but face a much stiffer test tonight as the Red Devils come to town.

The last meeting between the two sides in north London ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw, while Tottenham have not beaten Manchester United on home turf since 2018.

Postecoglou is without Rodrigo Bentancur, Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessegnon.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham today, while in defence Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

Midfield sees Spurs deploy Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, while Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Heung-Min Son support Richarlison.

If Postecoglou wants to make changes he has options on the bench, including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester United

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison, Son, Richarlison

Substitutes: Forster, Sanchez, Hojbjerg, Emerson, Davies, Skipp, Lo Celso, Solomon, Perisic