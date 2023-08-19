Elye Wahi has not received guarantees from West Ham United about the project at the club or that a firm offer will be made to Montpellier for him.

The striker has been leaning towards joining West Ham over other options, but Lens have also been pushing hard to snap him up.

Now Wahi is ready to go to Lens because he has not been offered the guarantees he is seeking from West Ham, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Wahi wanted guarantees on the project at West Ham and real proof that a firm offer was set to come from the Premier League side.

Having not received them, he is now keen on going to Lens and playing in the Champions League this season.

Lens are ready to pay over €30m for a striker they rate highly and who scored 19 goals in Ligue 1 last term.

Wahi is not in the Montpellier matchday squad for their meeting against Lyon later today.

He has also had interest from Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt this summer after catching the eye with his displays at Montpellier.