Fears over an injury to Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison have been played down after he was seen leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on crutches.

Maddison played his part in a hugely impressive Spurs display on home turf on Saturday evening as Manchester United were beaten 2-0.

The former Leicester City midfielder completed the full 90 minutes of the Premier League clash as he continues to make a quick impact at Tottenham.

However, Maddison was spotted leaving the stadium on crutches, something which instantly raised fears over a possibly serious injury having been picked up.

Maddison though told the journalists who spotted him that it was just a precaution, according to football.london.

It remains to be seen why Spurs’ medical staff gave Maddison crutches to use and what any problem might be.

Tottenham are next in action away at Bournemouth next weekend, a game they will want Maddison available for, before they then play Fulham at Craven Cottage in the EFL Cup.

Spurs’ first fixture after the transfer window has closed is a visit north to Turf Moor to take on Burnley.