Fixture: Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Bournemouth to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Reds kicked off their Premier League campaign last weekend by playing out an entertaining 1-1 draw away at Chelsea.

Klopp will be keen for his men to collect all three points today and Bournemouth arrive on Merseyside having also drawn 1-1 in their opener, at home against West Ham United.

Bournemouth’s last visit to Anfield was one to forget, with Liverpool tearing the Cherries apart and running out 9-0 winners.

For today’s game, Alisson is in goal for Liverpool, while at the back Klopp picks Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield, Liverpool field Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo, while Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota lead the goal threat.

Klopp can look to his bench if changes need to be made and he has options, including Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Team vs Bournemouth

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz, Salah, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Elliott, Tsimikas, Matip, Doak, Bajcetic