Burnley have had a bid turned down by PSV Eindhoven for Liverpool attacking target Johan Bakayoko, with the Dutch giants not keen to lose him now.

Bakayoko, 20, represents Belgium at international level and he is a crucial part of the Dutch outfit’s squad.

The talented attacker has been drawing serious interest from a who’s who of European sides this summer, including Liverpool, where he is claimed to be seen as a possible successor to Mohamed Salah.

Vincent Kompany’s side have moved ahead of Liverpool though in order to sink their teeth in any potential deal for the Belgian star.

They have tabled a bid for Bakayoko of around €20m to €25m, but it has been turned down, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

It is also claimed that PSV are not interested in letting the star attacker go before their Champions League playoff second-leg tie against Rangers.

The Clarets are rejigging their attacking options in the ongoing transfer window and have already signed Zeki Amdouni and Aaron Ramsey.

Whether they can agree a fee with PSV Eindhoven for Bakayoko in the remaining days of the transfer window is unclear.