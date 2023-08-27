Fixture: Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Newcastle United have named their side and substitutes to play Liverpool at St James’ Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Magpies have started the new season with a win and a loss, going down narrowly 1-0 at Manchester City last weekend.

Eddie Howe will be keen to see them return to winning ways this afternoon and inflict an early blow on a team who will be rivals for a top four spot this term.

Newcastle do have a poor recent record against Liverpool at home and have not beaten the Reds on home turf since 2015.

The Magpies have Nick Pope between the sticks today, while in defence Howe picks Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn.

Midfield sees Howe pick Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, while Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

Newcastle have a host of options on the bench to bring on if needed, including Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson.

Newcastle United Team vs Liverpool

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Targett, Barnes, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff