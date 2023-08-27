The Hibernian job is already gaining interest amongst candidates just minutes after the sacking of Lee Johnson, according to the National World.

Hibs have sacked Johnson despite being just three games into the new Scottish Premiership season.

Johnson recently got the better of Swiss side FC Luzern in the Europa Conference League to set up a tie with Aston Villa, losing the first leg 5-0, but European progress has not been enough to save him.

David Gray has taken the reins on a caretaker basis, but the job is already popular and a few candidates are keen on taking it.

How quickly Hibernian will move to appoint a new manager remains to be seen.

The timing is less than ideal with the transfer window now in its closing stages.

Hibernian were beaten 3-2 at Easter Road by Livingston on Saturday and are now next in action against Aston Villa in the second leg of their Europa Conference League playoff tie.

Hibs’ next Scottish Premiership clash comes away at Aberdeen at the weekend and it remains to be seen if a new boss will be in place for the trip to Pittodrie.