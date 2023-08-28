Blackpool are looking to re-sign Charlton Athletic attacker Charlie Kirk, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Seasiders are still in the market and they are looking to bring more players in before the transfer window closes.

The League One outfit are currently looking to bolster their forward options and they have shortlisted candidates for that purpose.

It has been claimed that Seasiders boss Neil Critchley is a big fan of Charlton man Kirk and is willing to sign him.

The Winsford-born man came through the academy of Crewe Alexandra before he joined the Addicks back in the summer of 2021.

He joined Blackpool on a loan deal in January 2022 with an option to buy at the end of it, however, a permanent move did not materialise.

Kirk made 35 league appearances for the Addicks last season and contributed to ten goals directly in the process.

Now it remains to be seen if the Seasiders will make a move for Kirk in the closing days of the summer transfer window.