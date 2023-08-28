Hibernian has put Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery on their shortlist to replace Lee Johnson at the helm of the club, according to the Daily Record.

Hibs, who booked a place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers by virtue of finishing fifth in the Scottish Premiership table under the stewardship of Johnson, find themselves rock bottom after losing all of their opening three league matches.

Their hopes of progressing in Europe also hang in the balance as they head to Villa Park on Thursday, trying to overcome a 5-0 deficit from the first leg.

That has prompted a drastic move from the Scottish side, who now are looking for a new man and are considering 41-year-old Montgomery.

Montgomery’s work in Australia with Central Coast Mariners has made him an attractive prospect.

He has already drawn the attention of fellow Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, though the Steelmen failed to persuade him to make the switch.

However, Montgomery is not the only mamager Hibs are looking at with former Celtic boss Neil Lennon and Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown also being taken into consideration.

Hibs have not been shy of spending in the transfer market this summer, though that has found no reflection on their form.