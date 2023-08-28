Leeds United are closing in on a deal with Fortuna Dusseldorf for the signature of Japan midfielder Ao Tanaka, but haggling is taking place, it has been claimed in Germany.

The 24-year-old midfielder started the first three games of the season in the second tier of German football but he was on the bench last weekend.

He is now expected to leave the German second-tier side before Friday’s transfer deadline due to interest from England.

Leeds have tabled a bid worth more than €2.7m and Fortuna Dusseldorf are haggling to get more money from the sale.

But according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), a deal is now close to getting agreed upon between Leeds and Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Daniel Farke is an admirer of the Japan midfielder and the player is now expected to join Leeds in the coming days.

He will fly out to England as soon as the two clubs finalise the terms of an agreement for his sale.

Leeds are looking to add more quality to their squad before Friday’s deadline and Tanaka is a key target.

He has also represented Japan in international football and has 19 caps to his name.