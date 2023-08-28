Leeds United have made an approach to sign Tottenham Hotspur full-back Djed Spence on loan, according to The Athletic.

Spence is not part of Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou’s plans this season and the club are keen to move him on this summer.

He is one of several players Tottenham are looking to cull from their squad before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Leeds have been linked with an interest in signing Spence in the final days of the ongoing transfer window.

And it has been claimed that Leeds have approached Tottenham with a view to signing the full-back on loan.

Daniel Farke has prioritised signing a full-back before the end of the window and Spence is a big target.

They are trying to do a deal to sign the defender on loan from Tottenham in the coming days.

Spence is desperate to stay in the Premier League this season but Spurs are yet to receive offers from top-flight clubs.

Leeds are hopeful that they will be able to convince the full-back to move to Elland Road.