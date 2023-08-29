Newcastle United would still be open to adding a right-sided winger if the price is right, with the clock ticking on the transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Eddie Howe’s side have already made a host of additions in the ongoing transfer window as they prepare for the return of Champions League football.

However, despite a number of arrivals, Newcastle may have one further arrival before the window closes until January.

The Magpies could make another addition in the shape of a right winger to the squad before the transfer deadline.

However, it is also suggested that any potential move for a right-sided winger would only take place if the price is right for the target.

Howe wants to provide cover for Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy, with the Premier League club eyeing making an impact on the Champions League this season.

They snapped up right-winger Yankuba Minteh this summer but immediately shipped him out on loan.

Now it remains to be seen how Newcastle will shape their transfer activity at the business end of the transfer window.