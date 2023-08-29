West Ham United target Hugo Ekitike has rejected two offers from Eintracht Frankfurt, it has been claimed in France.

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to let the forward go before the transfer window slams shut on Friday night.

The 21-year-old striker has suitors in the Premier League where West Ham are interested in signing him this summer.

He is also being heavily courted by Eintracht Frankfurt, with PSG prepared to offer him as part of a deal to sign Randal Kolo Muani.

According to French radio station RMC, the forward has rejected two offers from Eintracht Frankfurt in the ongoing window.

Ekitike is open to a move to Germany but for the moment the offers from Eintracht Frankfurt have not impressed him.

PSG are still trying to do a deal to sign Muani with Ekitike moving in the other direction ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

A move to England is also on the cards with the PSG forward remaining an option for the Hammers.

It remains to be seen whether Eintracht Frankfurt can convince the striker to agree to a move to Germany in the coming days.