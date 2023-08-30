Leeds United have made an approach to sign Werder Bremen midfielder Ilia Gruev in the final days of the transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The Whites have confirmed the arrival of Djed Spence on loan who became their sixth signing of the summer.

Leeds are also considering adding attacking options to their squad but the club are heavily focusing on midfield reinforcements at this stage of the transfer window.

Norwich’s Kenny McLean and Rangers’ Glen Kamara are on their radar but Leeds are also looking at options in Farke’s homeland, Germany.

It has been claimed that Leeds have made a move to try and sign Bremen midfielder Gruev with three days left in the transfer window.

The 23-year-old Bulgarian midfielder featured 31 times in the Bundesliga last season for the German club.

Leeds have approached Werder Bremen to try and take him to Elland Road ahead of the end of the window on Friday.

Gruev is claimed to be available for a fee of £4m and Leeds are exploring a deal to sign him.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds can convince the player to move to the Championship even if they agree on a fee with Werder Bremen.