Leeds United winger Daniel James is out of the Wales squad through injury, with boss Rob Page revealing he has seen a scan sent over by the Whites.

James spent the last campaign on a season-long loan with Fulham in the Premier League and made only three-goal contributions in 24 league appearances.

He is now back to the Elland Road outfit this summer and has already made three appearances in the Championship.

However, he did not feature in Leeds’ latest Championship clash against Ipswich Town on last Saturday and is not in the Wales squad.

Now Page revealed to the Press Association he has seen the scan from Leeds and as such there is “no reason” to bring James to the camp.

Wales are set to face Latvia next month in a crucial Euro 2024 qualifier and James will be absent from that fixture.

He will also miss Wales’ friendly match against South Korea in September.

The Whites will be hoping to have him back by the time they face Millwall on 17th September in the Championship.