Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez has continued to remain a target for French club Rennes ahead of the final two days of the transfer window.

Sanchez is one of the players Tottenham have been willing to move on this summer as part of their plans.

He is in the final year of his contract and Tottenham have shown a willingness to earn a fee from his departure in the ongoing transfer window.

The Colombian rejected a move to Spartak Moscow earlier in the window and Spurs knocked back an €9m offer from Rennes earlier this week.

However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe (print edition), Rennes are still interested in signing the Spurs defender.

The French club want to sign a centre-back before the window closes on Friday evening as part of their transfer plans.

Sanchez has continued to remain a target and the club are mulling over going back for him with a fresh bid soon.

However, it is unclear if Spurs are now prepared to sell him as the defender has played his way back into Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

Tottenham are now reluctant to let him go unless a club agree to pay a fee in the region of €15m to €20m in the next 48 hours.