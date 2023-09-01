PSV Eindhoven have turned away from trying to sign Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham Hotspur and are moving for Burnley’s CJ Egan-Riley.

The Dutch giants want to bring in another centre-back before the transfer window closes and have been exploring a deal for Sanchez.

Tottenham’s price tag for the Colombian has proven to be an issue for a number of teams and, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, PSV are looking elsewhere.

They are now looking to loan Egan-Riley from another Premier League side in the shape of Burnley.

The 20-year-old joined Burnley in the summer of 2022 from Manchester City, but has struggled to make an impact at Turf Moor.

He had a spell on loan at Scottish outfit Hibernian in the second half of last season, where he played regularly.

Now a move to the Netherlands with PSV could be on the agenda.

The switch would hand Egan-Riley the chance to play in the Champions League, with PSV in the competition’s group stage.