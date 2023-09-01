Wolverhampton Wanderers look set to pay French side Strasbourg close to €16m for the transfer of midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, who could undergo his medical in France.

Wolves started late in the transfer market this summer owing to concerns regarding financial fair play.

Their transfer activity has picked pace in the recent few days though and they are pushing to be able to bring in Bellegarde.

They have a deal with the player and now look set to pay Strasbourg a fee of around €16m for Bellegarde, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Wolves have been on the heels of the player for quite some time now and had managed to agree personal terms with him previously.

They have just managed to pocket €62m from the sale of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City and now want to make use of the money.

It is claimed that Wolves could give Bellegarde a medical in France to help to speed up the process.

Bellegarde will help fill the void in the midfield that has been created by the departure of the Portuguese.