Burnley were late sorting out the paperwork to finalise CJ Egan-Riley’s loan to PSV Eindhoven, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

The young central defender joined the Clarets last summer on a permanent transfer from Manchester City.

After playing very limited first-team football in the Championship with Burnley last term, he was sent on a loan to Hibernian for the second half of the campaign.

The Clarets signed the likes of Hannes Delcroix and Dara O’Shea to strengthen their defensive options already this summer.

Dutch giants PSV showed interest in the 20-year-old English central defender and were keen to loan him in on deadline day.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, the Premier League side delayed the paperwork and a loan move for Egan-Riley did not materialise.

The English central defender is yet to register a single minute of first-team football this season for Burnley.

He will be hoping to get some opportunities in the upcoming months in Vincent Kompany’s team, but may now be in line for a January move.