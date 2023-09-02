Fulham’s last-gasp effort to lure away Lyon midfielder Maxence Caqueret was rebuffed by the player himself on deadline day, it has been claimed in France.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva was keen on making room for a holding midfielder in the dying hours of deadline day, with Joao Palhinha poised to join Bayern Munich.

And Caqueret who can play both as a central and defensive midfielder on the pitch, fitted the bill at Craven Cottage.

The London outfit did make an offer for the Lyon star on deadline day, which was an important one financially.

However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the player himself gave the cold shoulder to the offer made by Silva’s side.

Caqueret, 23, is a midfield mainstay for Lyon this season and he has already featured in three Ligue 1 games for the French giants.

He has still four years remaining on his contract with the Ligue 1 side and could see his suitors lining up for him in the January transfer window.

Fulham’s failure to sign a defensive midfielder saw the plug pulled on Bayern Munich’s swoop for Palhinha.