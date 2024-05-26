Fixture: Leeds United vs Southampton

Competition: Championship Playoff Final

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Southampton in the Championship playoff final this afternoon.

With a spot in next season’s Premier League on the line, the game is a high pressure encounter with millions in broadcast revenue heading to the winners.

Southampton beat Leeds home and away in the regular Championship season, but Leeds start today’s game as favourites to come out on top.

The Whites blew Norwich City away in the second leg of the playoff semi-final tie between the two teams and many believe the attack Daniel Farke can call upon will be too much for Southampton’s defence to handle.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds this afternoon, while at the back Farke picks Archie Gray, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Junior Firpo as a back four.

Midfield sees Leeds look towards Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev to control the game, while the fierce attacking force the Whites field is Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe.

Farke can look to his bench if changes are needed at any point and his options include Liam Cooper and Mateo Joseph.

Leeds United Team vs Southampton

Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Roberts, Cooper, Shackleton, Anthony, James, Gelhardt, Joseph