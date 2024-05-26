Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome has blasted Connor Roberts as ‘woeful’ for his contribution in the playoff final, as Southampton booked a spot in the Premier League.

A first half goal from Adam Armstrong proved to be the difference at Wembley as Saints won the richest game in football 1-0.

As the clock ticked down Leeds boss Daniel Farke looked to options from his bench and introduced Roberts in the 73rd minute.

Newsome remarked as the game approached its end that the man on loan from Burnley had been ‘woeful’ and his contribution stood in stark contrast to his fellow substitute Dan James.

“He’s been woeful since he’s come on, Connor Roberts”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“All he’s done has given the ball away.

“Dan James, the opposite. He’s been absolutely electric.”

Roberts is expected to return to Burnley this summer, with his loan deal at Leeds now coming to an end.

The Whites must prepare for another season in the Championship and try to hold on to their key stars over the approaching summer transfer window.