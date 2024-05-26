Rangers out on loan attacker Sam Lammers insists he never lost his confidence despite scoring so few goals in spells at five clubs.

Lammers is currently at FC Utrecht in the Netherlands on loan and has been in superb form, firing the side into the playoffs for a spot in next season’s Europa Conference League.

He is back in the Netherlands after spells abroad and in stints at Atalanta, Eintracht Frankfurt, Empoli, Sampdoria and Rangers, Lammers scored only eight times.

The Dutchman was largely written off at Rangers before he joined Utrecht on loan, but Lammers insists his confidence did not suffer.

Lammers explained there were reasons he did not score as many goals as he was capable of.

“I knew I could still score goals. I never lost my self confidence”, Lammers told Dutch outlet NU Sport.

“I fought against relegation at Sampdoria and Empoli. Then as a team you play more defensively, a striker gets fewer opportunities.

“At Rangers I was more of a number ten than a striker.

“Even then you play further away from the goal.”

Utrecht want to keep hold of Lammers on a permanent basis, but there have been voices in Scotland arguing that Rangers should give the Dutchman a go as an out and out striker over the course of pre-season.