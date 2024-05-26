Manchester United have held talks with the camps of two more managers in the shape of Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Frank, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Red Devils could sack Erik ten Hag despite the Dutchman masterminding a win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

They are planning for what they will do if Ten Hag does go and have already spoken to the representatives of Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna.

Now further talks have been held with the camps of two more managers in the shape of Pochettino and Frank.

Pochettino is available after parting ways with Chelsea recently.

Frank is employed as Brentford boss, but is likely to be tempted if he is given the chance to take over at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are continuing to explore their options and will want to be able to move quickly if they sack Ten Hag.

Thomas Tuchel has been linked with the job, however it is suggested some at Old Trafford have reservations about the German tactician.