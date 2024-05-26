Tottenham Hotspur out on loan star Joe Rodon has admitted that he did not speak to Ange Postecoglou before he joined Leeds United.

Rodon was bidding to win over the Australian last summer, but quickly appeared to be down the pecking order in central defence.

Towards the start of the new season Rodon completed a season-long loan move to Leeds, dropping into the Championship in search of regular game time.

Questions persist about whether Postecoglou will want Rodon for next season, but the defender admits he did not speak to the Australian before he left.

Rodon is not dwelling on the lack of contact with Postecoglou and insists he is a big boy, with playing regularly his goal.

He told the Daily Mail: “Not really [I didn’t speak to Postecoglou]. I didn’t communicate a lot on that side.

“I’m a big boy and I’m not going to dwell on things.

“I knew that the best thing for me was to be playing every week.”

Rodon only has a year left on his contract at Tottenham and is due to return to north London in the summer, when Postecoglou will decide his future.