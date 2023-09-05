Tranmere Rovers manager Ian Dawes has revealed the qualities he expects from Liverpool loan star James Norris.

Norris first spent time in the youth ranks at Tranmere Rovers before he joined the Reds’ youth academy.

The young left-back made his Liverpool debut in 2019 in an EFL Cup match against Aston Villa, where he came on as a late substitute.

Norris has now joined League Two team Tranmere on a season-long loan deal from the Reds.

The Rovers boss revealed that he has known Norris since his time at Liverpool, where he worked with the Reds’ youth set-up.

He insisted that Norris is a hardworking and tenacious footballer and he has the mentality to work hard for his team.

“I’ve known James for a long time from when I worked at Liverpool with the younger age groups”, Dawes said to his club’s in-house media after the Rovers signed Norris from Liverpool.

“He suits the mentality, he works hard, he competes, he runs, he’s tenacious, always all in.

“He never lets you down in his approach to the game and his commitment, and it’s good to have him in.”

Now it remains to be seen if Norris will be able to impress the Anfield outfit by getting regular game time at his new club.